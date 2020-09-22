First year UG, PG classes to start from November 1 In view of the COVID-19 pandemic, UGC has accepted the Report of the Committee and approved the Academic calendar

New Delhi: The semester for the first year students enrolling for the Under Graduate (UG) and Post Graduate (PG) classes will commence from November 1, 2020.

Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank informed about it. He has said that in view of the COVID-19 pandemic, the University Grants Commission has approved the guidelines on academic calendar for the first year of UG and PG classes of the universities for the Session 2020-21.

Taking to Twitter Nishank also has given a suggested calendar. Here are the Guidelines on Academic Calendar for the First Year of UG and PG Students of the Universities for the Session 2020-21.

In view of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Commission has accepted the Report of the Committee and approved the @ugc_india Guidelines on Academic Calendar for the First Year of Under-Graduate and Post-Graduate Students of the Universities for the Session 2020-21.

This year the session that normally commences in July across colleges and Universities was delayed due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

Hence, now the admission process to the said UG and PG classes to be completed by October 31.

In March 2021, the examination will be conducted for these students.

Suggested Calendar: