First time in India, Jharkhand Govt launches Air Ambulance services

Bhubaneswar: The Jharkhand Government on Friday launched the much awaited Air Ambulance Service in the State. Chief Minister Hemant Soren launched the state’s first air ambulance service from Ranchi to other parts of the country.

The service will be provided at rates between ₹ 3-8 lakh for places such as Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Varanasi, Lucknow and Tirupati.

Speaking on the occasion, the chief minister said, “The service is an effort to provide timely better treatment to seriously ill people. The state government is also contemplating to extend the service to those who are unable to afford the fares.”

The said service can be availed through phone call or email. The state Civil Aviation department has set up a cell for the service.

With launching of this service, now patients can avail treatment for seriously ill by connecting higher medical centres located in different states.