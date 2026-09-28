First steel bridge launched in Maharashtra for Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project

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Thane: A 100-metre-long steel bridge, weighing 1,405 MT, has been successfully launched over NH-3 (Nashik Highway) at Dive-Anjur village (Bhiwandi) in Thane district, on Monday, for the Mumbai–Ahmedabad Bullet Train Project.

As per the official release, the bridge is the first steel bridge completed for the Mumbai–Ahmedabad Bullet Train project in Maharashtra.

A key highlight of the bridge is that it was fabricated at a workshop in Trichy, Tamil Nadu, approximately 1,300 km from the launching location. The structure was transported on trailers to Maharashtra and assembled at the site for installation.

It is not merely a steel structure fabricated at one location and installed at another. It represents the growing ability of Indian industry to manufacture and deliver complex infrastructure components for one of the country’s most technologically advanced rail projects.

The fabrication involved precision cutting, drilling, welding and painting, carried out as per designs, drawings and specifications.

Each production batch of steel was subjected to Ultrasonic Testing (UT). Welders and supervisors were certified by International Welding Experts.

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The project highlights India’s increasingly strong indigenous technical and material capabilities, reflecting the vision of Make in India in the development of the country’s high-speed rail infrastructure.

At the site, the 100-metre bridge was assembled on temporary trestles approximately 17.5 metres above ground level using 22 skid arrangements and 54,076 Tor-Shear Type High Strength Bolts (TTHSB). A C5 protective painting system and elastomeric bearings have been provided to enhance durability and vibration control.

The completed bridge was then pulled into position using an automatic mechanism comprising two hollow jacks, each with a capacity of 150 MT, along with pre-tensioned Macalloy Bars. To minimise inconvenience to the highway commuters, the operation was undertaken during night traffic blocks on the National Highway with meticulous planning and precision.

Steel bridges are particularly suited for crossing highways, expressways, major rivers and railway lines, where longer spans are required.

The bridge has a length of 100 metres, a main bridge weight of 1,405 MT, a height of 14 metres and a width of 14 metres. Of the 28 steel bridges planned for the Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train corridor, 16 have been completed.

(ANI)