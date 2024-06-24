First session of Parliament after Lok Sabha Elections 2024 begins today

New Delhi: The first session of the Parliament after the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 begins today. The session began with “Observance of silence,” marking the occasion of the first sitting of the 18th Lok Sabha.

Meanwhile, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) lawmaker and Cuttack MP Bhartruhari Mahatab took oath as the pro-tem Speaker of the Lok Sabha. President Droupadi Murmu administered oath to him. He is set to call upon Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Leader of the Lok Sabha, to take oath as a member of the House.

It is worth mentioning here that Bhartruhari Mahatab, who has been winning from Cuttack parliamentary constituency on BJD ticket since 1998, has won this time on BJP ticket.

He has also proved his ability in managing the Lok Sabha by sitting in the Speaker’s chair many times. The Lok Sabha Speaker will be elected on June 26, while, the President of India, Droupadi Murmu is scheduled to address the joint sitting of both houses of Parliament on June 27.

Notably, this is the first session of the 18th Lok Sabha after the general elections. The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) won the general elections 2024 by securing 293 seats and the INDIA bloc win 234, with the Congress holding 100 of them.