In a first, Oxygen Loaded Roll On-Roll Off (RoRo) “OXYGEN EXPRESS” service of Indian Railways left for Maharastra from RINL, Visakhapatnam, today evening. This will facilitate the patients and different Hospitals in Western region.

Seven empty Tankers from Kalamboli Goods Shed in Maharashtra reached at Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited, Visakhapatnam early morning today. Liquid Medical Oxygen (LMO) has been filled in the tankers since morning. Each Tanker has been loaded with 15 tons of LMO and the train started to move towards Maharashtra, in the evening. A joint effort by Waltair Division of East Coast Railways, and Officials of Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited (RINL) made the project a success. This will prove to be highly beneficial during the recent upsurge in cases of Covid-19.

In response to fight against Covid-19, Railways have geared up to run Oxygen Express for supply Oxygen from Steel plants to different parts of the country. Indian Railways continues to serve the Nation in times of pandemic. Now Roll On-Roll Off (Ro-Ro) Service for transporting Oxygen towards different parts of the country will meet the demand of LMO in worse affected parts of the country.

Railways transported essential commodities and kept the supply chain intact even during the lockdown last year and continue to serve the Nation in times of emergencies. This time movement of Oxygen Express towards different parts of the country will help patients and different hospitals. General Manager Sh Vidya Bhusan has congratulated the Waltair team led by the Divisional Railway Manager Sh Chetan Srivastava for executing the task.