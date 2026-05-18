First look of India’s Bullet Train unveiled, photo comes up at Railways Ministry Gate No 4

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New Delhi: With the bullet train project making rapid progress, a photo of the Mumbai-Ahmedabad High Speed Rail (MAHSR) has been put up in the Railway Ministry.

The picture of the proposed bullet train has been posted near Gate Number 4 of the Ministry.

The (MAHSR) Project (508 km) is under execution with technical and financial assistance from the Government of Japan.

The Project passes through the states of Gujarat, Maharashtra and the Union Territory of Dadra & Nagar Haveli with 12 stations planned at Mumbai, Thane, Virar, Boisar, Vapi, Billimora, Surat, Bharuch, Vadodara, Anand, Ahmedabad and Sabarmati.

The Railways Ministry has expressed confidence of running the country’s first bullet train between Surat and Bilimora this year.

Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw informed Parliament in February this year that of the total 12 stations, foundation works have been completed at 8 stations (Vapi, Bilimora, Surat, Bharuch, Anand, Vadodara, Ahmedabad, and Sabarmati). Seventeen river bridges have been completed. Work is in advance stage for 4 major river bridges (Narmada, Mahi, Tapti and Sabarmati) in Gujarat & in progress in 4 river bridges in Maharashtra. Work on Depots (Thane, Surat and Sabarmati) is in full swing.

He said civil works at Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) are progressing satisfactorily.

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Excavation works have achieved about 91% progress, and concreting works are at various stages, with 100% completion of the basement slab at Level-4. The work of the under-sea tunnel (approximately 21 km) has commenced, out of which 4.8 km of tunnel between Ghansoli and Shilphata in Maharashtra has been completed,” the minister said.

The experience and technical capabilities being developed through the MAHSR project, particularly in track construction, advanced signalling, Rolling Stock manufacturing & maintenance, project management etc. are expected to provide a strong foundation for future high-speed rail corridors in the country. With the gain of such expertise, India will strengthen its position for planning and decision making in the HSR Sector.

In line with the Make in India and Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiatives, Indian Railways is promoting indigenous manufacturing of high-speed rail systems and components to reduce import dependence. Building on the success of Vande Bharat, Integral Coach Factory (ICF) in collaboration with M/s Bharat Earth Movers Limited (BEML) is designing and manufacturing high-speed train sets with a design speed of 280 kmph.

Land acquisition for the project has been carried out in accordance with applicable laws, and affected persons have been compensated as per the Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement Act and relevant State policies. Rehabilitation and resettlement measures, including additional benefits and solatium, have been undertaken in coordination with State Governments.

The MAHSR corridor is designed for high-frequency operations with substantial passenger-carrying capacity.

(Source: ANI)

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