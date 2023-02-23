First Electric Double Decker AC Bus Hits Mumbai Roads

Mumbai: The first electric double decker AC bus has hit the roads in Mumbai on Tuesday. The bus started commuting between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) and the National Centre of Performing arts (NCPA).

There are 73 seats in the electric double-decker bus. According to reports, the bus is equipped with CCTV cameras and automatic doors. It can be charged in 80 minutes.

The transportation company currently has 45 electric AC buses of various sizes.

Since these buses are electric mode, the commuters is expected to avail cheaper as well as eco-friendly travel in comparison to the conventional transportation.

Commuters in Mumbai flocked to the bus stop early in the day and following the ride they have a mixed reaction.