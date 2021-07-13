First Coronavirus patient of India tests Covid positive again

The first Covid 19 patient of India, who had been tested positive for Covid 19 back in January 2020, has been tested positive for Coronavirus again, health authorities reportedly said in Thrissur on Tuesday.

A woman doctor from Thrissur district of Kerala, who had been tested positive last year, reportedly recovered from the deadly disease after three weeks.

“She is re-infected with COVID-19. Her RT-PCR is positive, antigen is negative. She is asymptomatic,” Thrissur DMO Dr KJ Reena told PTI, reported NDTV. The woman is presently at home and “she is OK,” the doctor added.

The said patient needed to test as she was prepared to go to New Delhi for study purpose. Then the RT-PCR result turned out to be positive.

It is to be noted that on 30 January, 2020 the girl from Thrissur in Kerala, who is a third-year medical student from Wuhan University had tested positive for coronavirus, becoming the country’s first COVID-19 patient. She was found covid positive days after she returned home following semester holidays.

After nearly three weeks of treatment at the Thrissur Medical College Hospital, she tested negative twice for the virus, confirming her recovery, and was discharged on 20 February, 2020, say reports.