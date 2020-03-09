First Coronavirus Death reported in Leh Of India

Srinagar: Authorities on Monday sealed a village in Leh district of Ladakh region after a pilgrim who had visited Iran died in the hospital of suspected coronavirus infection while a lady also tested positive for the dreaded virus in Jammu.

“The deceased had recently returned from Iran after a pilgrimage. He was admitted in the Sonam Narboo hospital in the Leh town for treatment of severe ailment involving his pancreas and other vital organs.

“We have sent the samples of the deceased for coronavirus test and the results are still awaited”, said the superintendent of the hospital where the patient died on Sunday.

Two persons who returned after pilgrimage from Iran have already tested positive in the Ladakh region.

Following these developments authorities have closed all schools up to the higher secondary level in Leh town till March 31.

Meanwhile, a 60-year old lady who returned to Jammu from Iran on February 23 tested positive for the dreaded virus on Monday.

“The lady has been undergoing treatment in the isolation ward”, officials said.