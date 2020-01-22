Firing resumes
Photo: Kashmir Mirror

Firing resumes at encounter site in south Kashmir

By IANS

Srinagar: Fresh firing started between the security forces and the militants on Wednesday in Kashmir’s Tral area where an encounter was going on since Tuesday, police said.

One army jawan and a special police officer (SPO) were killed in the encounter on Tuesday.

The encounter started on Tuesday morning after the police got specific input about the presence of militants in the Zand village. The area was cordoned off and a search operation was launched. A contact was eventually established with the militants, who were hiding in a house that led to the gun battle.

