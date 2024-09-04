Firing outside Salman Khan’s house: accused allege threat from D Company

Mumbai: In the firing incident outside actor Salman Khan’s house on April 14, the accused have alleged threat from D Company said reports on Wednesday.

According to reports, the jailed accused Vicky Gupta’s lawyer told ANI, “Vicky Gupta and Sagar Pal have given an application to the authorities for protection of their lives They say that they are being threatened by D Company.”

The lawyer further gave the statement that, “The accused have informed their families about this…The victim (Salman Khan) has known relations with a gangster, perhaps he wants to get the accused killed, this is the allegation of the accused (Vicky Gupta and Sagar Pal).”

“We’ve written to the Central government, Maharashtra and Bihar governments for their protection,” the lawyer said as he signed off.

It is worth mentioning here that, the main accused Anuj Thapan, arrested in a firing outside Bollywood actor Salman Khan’s house attempted suicide in police custody on May 1.