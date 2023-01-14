Firing at birthday party leaves one critical in Delhi

Firing at birthday party leaves one critical in Delhi
New Delhi: A man sustained critical injuries on his face after another man fired several rounds of bullet during a birthday party last night. The incident took place at Jonapur village under the Fatehpur Beri Police Station area.

According to reports, one Ranpal went to a birthday party along with 7-8 of his friends. He went to the terrace of the venue and fired 7-8 times.

Ranpal fired two more rounds of bullets downstairs after he was sent out of the birthday party. One of the bullets reportedly hit on the face of a man, identified as Pramod.

Soon, Pramod was rushed to the AIIMS-Delhi for treatment. Currently, he is undergoing treatment at the Trauma Centre of the hospital.

Fatehpur Beri Police is said to have started an investigation into the incident.

