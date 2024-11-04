Firecracker ban in Delhi: SC asks Government to file affidavits on steps taken

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on the firecracker ban in Delhi asked the government and Police Commissioner to file affidavits about steps taken to enforce the ban on firecrackers in the national capital during Diwali.

The Supreme Court observed that there are widespread reports in newspapers that ban on firecrackers was not implemented. Supreme Court said it wanted the Delhi government to immediately respond as to why fire-cracker ban was hardly implemented.

The Delhi government and Police Commissioner shall highlight what steps they proposed to take so that this thing does not happen next year, said the Supreme Court. It also asked governments of Haryana and Punjab to file affidavits indicating the number of incidents of stubble burning during the last ten days of October.

On the hearing in Supreme Court regarding firecracker ban in Delhi and subsequent air pollution, Advocate HS Phoolka told ANI, “The Supreme Court has taken very seriously the fact that the ban on burning firecrackers during Diwali has not been implemented. The Supreme Court has issued a notice to the Police Commissioner and asked him to file an affidavit and explain why this ban was not implemented… The hearing of this case will now be held on November 11…”

