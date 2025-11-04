Firearms including 2 AK series assault rifles found from bag in Punjab: Police

Advertisement

New Delhi: Firearms including 2 AK series assault rifles have been found from a bag in a village of Amritsar area in Punjab today. SSP Rural Maninder Singh informed about this, ANI mentioned in an X post today.

Acording to SSP Rural Maninder Singh a member of Village Defence Committee informed Police that a bag was lying in suspicious condition in village Ghonewala. As police reached the spot and searched, heavy arms ammunitions were found.

Police recovered 2 AK series assault rifles, 8 magazines, one 30 bore pistol along with 2 magazines, 245 live cartridges of 7.62mm AK series, 50 live cartridges of .30 bore pistol, Police informed as per reports.

“…Amritsar Rural Police and Punjab Police are standing firm with a strong determination against this conspiracy of Pakistan to disturb the law and order situation of our Punjab…” SSP Rural Maninder Singh added.