Fire In Surat Hospital, Patients Shifted

Gandhinagar: A fire broke out in a private hospital in Gujarat’s Surat at Wednesday afternoon, but all the patients were safely evacuated by fire service personnel, officials said.

The fire was detected in the server room of the TriStar hospital in Nanpura area of Surat at around 2 p.m. Eight teams of firefighters rushed to the spot and quickly evacuated all the patients, before dousing the blaze in around an hour.

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained but fire brigade sources said that it might have broken out due to a short circuit.

An official of the hospital said: “Total 19 patients were admitted in the hospital and all have been safely evacuated and shifted in other hospitals.

“Out of the patients, 6 were on dialysis, of whom 3 had been discharged, while the rest of them have been shifted to dialysis in another hospital. Two patients were in the ICU and they have been admitted in another hospital’s ICU. All the remaining patients were in the general ward and have been admitted in other hospitals. All the patients were non-Covid patients.”

Surat Mayor Jagdish Patel said: “The fire fighting teams have done a good job in this incident. We will take stringent steps against all those who will be found responsible for this fire incident. It is good that no one was injured in this fire.”

This is the fourth fire incident within four months in Gujarat.

