Fire in Noida sofa manufacturing factory, 3 dead

Noida: In a tragic incident, as many as three people have died in a fire in a Noida sofa manufacturing factory on Tuesday, said reliable reports.

According to reports, the fire broke out in a sofa manufacturing factory, ADCP of Greater Noida, Ashok Kumar told reports, “today around 8:15 am, Beta-2 police station received information that a fire has broken out in the G-4 factory, in the Site-4 area.”

Reports further said, “After getting the fire under control, three bodies were discovered during the search operation. Two of them were from Bihar and one was from Mathura.”

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem and their family members have been informed. The cause behind the fire and its origin is being investigated.

