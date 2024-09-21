Fire in Delhi furniture shop, 10 fire tenders rushed to spot

Delhi: There has been a fire in Delhi on Saturday said reports. The has occurred at a furniture shop in the capital city of India.

According to reliable reports, a fire broke out at a furniture shop near Dharam Kanta Multani area under the Dhandha police station limist in Nabi Karim.

A total of as many as ten fire tenders were rushed to the site to douse the flames. After a long toil of almost and hour, fire was extinguished completely. Later reports said, a cooling operation was carried out. Sources in the Delhi Fire Service department confirmed the above details.

Details on the loss of property or death of persons is yet to be obtained. Detailed reports awaited in this matter.

