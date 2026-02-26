Fire erupts at Mangalya Gowri Saree Showroom in Jubilee Hills, no casualties

Advertisement

Hyderabad: A fire broke out at the Mangalya Gowri Saree showroom located on Road No. 36 in Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad, on Thursday, said an official.

According to District Fire Officer-2 (DFO-2) Ajmeera Sreedas, fire vehicles have reached the spot and are working to control the blaze.

“The investigation is underway. We are assessing the situation. The fire is under control. Only smoke is emanating from the building on the 4th floor. There was no material in the building. The building was vacant. No one was present in the building,” Sreedas told ANI.

Advertisement

Jubilee Hills MLA Vallala Naveen Yadav says, “Fire broke out at the Mangalya Gowri Saree showroom. No casualties have been reported. 10 people were working inside, but they came out of the building when the fire broke out”

The exact cause and extent of the damage are yet to be ascertained.

Also Read: Three Injured After LPG Cylinder Sparks Fire In New Delhi