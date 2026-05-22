Fire erupts at industrial area on Bhadaj-Santej Road in Gujarat

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Ahmedabad: A massive fire broke out on Friday at the industrial area located on the Bhadaj-Santej Road in Ahmedabad.

Speaking to ANI, Additional Chief Fire Officer Mihir Rana said, “The fire initially started due to a short circuit… No casualties have been reported.”

Further details are awaited.

Meanwhile, earlier today, a massive fire broke out in Solitaire Tower in the Makarba area of Ahmedabad, officials said.

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Firefighters quickly reached the spot and doused it.

Visuals from the site showed major plumes of smoke billowing out from the building. One person was found unconscious and was rushed to the hospital, officials said, adding that around 50 people were safely rescued from the building.

Chief Fire Officer Amit Dongre said that “fire teams checked the third, fourth, fifth and top floors to make sure no one was trapped inside. After the search, it was confirmed that no other people were stuck in the building, and the fire has now been brought under control.”The cause of the blaze has not been ascertained.

(ANI)