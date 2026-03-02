Fire broke out in warehouse at Tikri Netaji Subhash Vihar in Delhi

New Delhi: A fire incident was reported in a warehouse at Tikri Netaji Subhash Vihar in Delhi on Monday morning.

The fire incident at warehouse came to light when some locals witnessed the fire and alerted the Fire Department at around 7.49 AM.

Following which the fire brigade vehicles were immediately rushed to the spot. It is said that around 15 fire vehicles were brought into service to control the situation.

Further probe is underway.

Watch the video here:

#WATCH | The Fire Department received a call at 7.49 am reporting a fire at a warehouse in Tikri Netaji Subhash Vihar. Fire brigade vehicles were dispatched to the scene; so far, 15 have been deployed. Firefighters are working to control the blaze: Delhi Fire Services (Video… pic.twitter.com/GhGcqnEx8j — ANI (@ANI) March 2, 2026

