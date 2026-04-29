Fire breaks out on the second floor of City Mall in Kota

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Jaipur: A fire accident has taken place on the second floor of City Mall in Kota of Rajasthan today.

As per reports, twelve fire service vehicles were dispatched to bring the blaze under control.It is being reportedly said that the fire was brought under control but the smoke still remained.

According to the Police, the chances of casualties are negligible since the mall had not opened yet.

More details are awaited.

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#WATCH | Kota, Rajasthan: Fire breaks out on the second floor of Kota’s City Mall. 12 fire tenders were dispatched to the spot to douse the flames. The fire could largely be controlled while the smoke remained. Police say the chances of casualties are negligible since the mall… pic.twitter.com/kiNg1QPuPa — ANI (@ANI) April 29, 2026

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