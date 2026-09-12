Fire breaks out near Madurai Meenakshi Temple in old central theatre

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Chennai: A massive fire broke out at the old Central Theatre complex near the Meenakshi Amman Temple at Madurai in Tamil Nadu Friday evening, resulting in smoke billowing in the surrounding areas.

The theatre complex is located in a crowded area of Madurai, just a stone’s throw away from the famous temple. The incident at the old theatre raised fears in the area which is one of the most visited.

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Emergency services rushed to the scene to contain the fire. Billowing smoke could be seen emerging from the theatre as firefighters try to tackle the fire at.

Further information is expected to be released regarding the cause of the fire and damage incurred and whether any injuries have been reported.

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