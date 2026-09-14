Fire breaks out in Uttar Pradesh’s factory, fire dousing operation underway

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Lucknow: A fire incident has taken place in a factory in the Katghar police station area of Moradabad, Uttar Pradesh today.

Efforts are being made to douse off the fire and bring things to normal.

As per reports, 10 fire tenders have been gathered at the spot. It is being said that more fire vehicles are being called at the spot for the firefighting operation.

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No casualties have been reported from the incident spot yet.

The reason behind the fire to break out is yet to be know.

More details are awaited.

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