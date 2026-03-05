Fire breaks out in slum near Rithala Metro Station in Delhi, no causalities reported

After being informed about the fire incident about 15 fire tenders reportedly reached the spot and started extinguishing the fire.

By Vaishnavi Verma
fire in slum of delhi
file photo

Advertisement

New Delhi: A fire incident took place in slum near Rithala Metro Station in Delhi today. The information was received early in the morning around 4.15 am.

It is being reportedly said that about 15 fire tenders reached the spot and started extinguishing the fire.

Advertisement

According to ANI reports, the fire has been almost controlled at present with zero casualties reported.

Further investigation into this matter is underway.

Also Read: 1 Killed, Several Injured In Road Accident As Car Hits Motorcyclists In Uttar Pradesh

Advertisement

x