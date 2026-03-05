Fire breaks out in slum near Rithala Metro Station in Delhi, no causalities reported

New Delhi: A fire incident took place in slum near Rithala Metro Station in Delhi today. The information was received early in the morning around 4.15 am.

It is being reportedly said that about 15 fire tenders reached the spot and started extinguishing the fire.

According to ANI reports, the fire has been almost controlled at present with zero casualties reported.

Further investigation into this matter is underway.