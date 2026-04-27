Fire breaks out in slum cluster in Arjun Nagar, Hapur district of Uttar Pradesh

A fire incident took place in a slum cluster in Arjun Nagar, Pilkhuwa, Hapur district of Uttar Pradesh and spread to two nearby industrial units.

By Vaishnavi Verma
fire in slum cluster in up
Photo: ANI/X

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Lucknow: A fire incident took place in a slum slum cluster located in Arjun Nagar, Pilkhuwa, Hapur district of Uttar Pradesh today. The fire reportedly spread to two nearby industrial units.

As per reports, 8 fire tenders are engaged in operation to control the blaze.

There are no casualties in the incident so far.

Chief Fire Officer Ajay Sharma says, “A fire broke out in a slum cluster here. With the help of 8 fire tenders, 40 ‘jhuggis’ have been saved. The fire spread to two nearby industrial units. The fire is being brought under control.”

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More details are awaited.

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