Fire breaks out in slum cluster in Arjun Nagar, Hapur district of Uttar Pradesh
A fire incident took place in a slum cluster in Arjun Nagar, Pilkhuwa, Hapur district of Uttar Pradesh and spread to two nearby industrial units.
Lucknow: A fire incident took place in a slum slum cluster located in Arjun Nagar, Pilkhuwa, Hapur district of Uttar Pradesh today. The fire reportedly spread to two nearby industrial units.
As per reports, 8 fire tenders are engaged in operation to control the blaze.
There are no casualties in the incident so far.
Chief Fire Officer Ajay Sharma says, “A fire broke out in a slum cluster here. With the help of 8 fire tenders, 40 ‘jhuggis’ have been saved. The fire spread to two nearby industrial units. The fire is being brought under control.”
More details are awaited.
Watch the video here:
#WATCH | UP | A fire broke out in a slum cluster in Arjun Nagar, Pilkhuwa, Hapur district, today. The fire spread to two nearby industrial units. 8 fire tenders are engaged in operation to douse the fire. There are no casualties in the incident so far.
Chief Fire Officer Ajay… pic.twitter.com/qjjTh31yDN
— ANI (@ANI) April 27, 2026