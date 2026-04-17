Fire breaks out in shoe manufacturing company in Delhi

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Delhi: A fire incident took place in a shoe manufacturing company in Delhi today.

As per ANI reports, the location where the fire broke out is in A Block of Narela Industrial Area in a shoe manufacturing company situated in Outer Delhi.

Multiple fire engines are present at the spot to bring the blaze under control.

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Casualties are yet to be reported.

Further details awaited.

Also Read: Fire breaks out in a building in Vadodara of Gujarat