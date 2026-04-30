Fire breaks out in plastic factory located in Saddu of Chhattisgarh
A fire incident took place in a plastic factory located in Saddu, Raipur of Chhattisgarh and fire tenders have arrived to bring the blaze under control.
Raipur: A fire incident took place in a plastic factory located in Saddu, Raipur of Chhattisgarh today.
As per ANI reports, fire tenders have arrived to bring the blaze under control.
More details awaited.
A similar fire accident occurred in City Mall of Kota yesterday.
As per reports, twelve fire service vehicles were needed to bring the blaze under control.
The fire was brought under control but the smoke still remained.
According to the Police, the chances of casualties were negligible since the mall had not opened yet.
Watch the video here:
#WATCH | Raipur, Chhattisgarh: A fire broke out in a plastic factory located in Saddu. Fire tenders are present at the spot.
More details awaited. pic.twitter.com/7vaAhsObZx
— ANI (@ANI) April 30, 2026