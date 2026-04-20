Fire breaks out in packaging company on Basai Road in Gurugram, no casualties reported

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Chandigarh: A fire accident took place in a packaging company on Basai Road in Gurugram, Haryana today.

As per reports, fire services rushed to the spot to control the blaze and the fire has been brought under control.

No casualties have been reported.

Further investigation into this matter is underway.

Another fire accident took place in Haryana yesterday in which a massive fire incident took place in slums at Konsiwas Road in Rewari.

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Fire service vehicles immediately rushed to the spot to bring the blaze under control.

Watch the video here:

#WATCH | Gurugram, Haryana: A fire breaks out in a packaging company on Basai Road. No casualties have been reported. The fire has been brought under control. pic.twitter.com/QjWYalSakl — ANI (@ANI) April 20, 2026

Also Read: Massive Fire Breaks Out In Slums At Konsiwas Road In Rewari Of Haryana