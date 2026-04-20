Fire breaks out in large garbage warehouse in Kakrala of Uttar Pradesh

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Lucknow: A fire incident took place in a large garbage warehouse in Kakrala of Uttar Pradesh today.

As per ANI reports, six fire tenders are present at the spot to control the blaze

No casualties are reported yet.

More details awaited.

Watch the video here:

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#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh: A fire broke out in a large garbage warehouse located in an empty field in Kakrala under Police Station Phase 2 of Noida. Six fire tenders are present at the spot, and efforts are being made to control the fire. pic.twitter.com/1BwKNAoIAA — ANI (@ANI) April 20, 2026

Another fire accident that took place in a Refinery-cum-Petrochemical Complex in Balotra of Rajasthan today.

Moreover, another fire accident took place in Gurugram, Haryana in a packaging company.

fire services rushed to the spot to control the blaze and the fire has been brought under control.