Fire breaks out in large garbage warehouse in Kakrala of Uttar Pradesh

A fire incident took place in a large garbage warehouse in Kakrala of Uttar Pradesh and six fire tenders are present at the spot to control the blaze.

By Vaishnavi Verma
fire at garbage warehouse in uttar pradesh
Photo: ANI/X

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Lucknow: A fire incident took place in a large garbage warehouse in Kakrala of Uttar Pradesh today.

As per ANI reports, six fire tenders are present at the spot to control the blaze

No casualties are reported yet.

More details awaited.

Watch the video here: 

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Another fire accident that took place in a Refinery-cum-Petrochemical Complex in Balotra of Rajasthan today. 

Moreover, another fire accident took place in Gurugram, Haryana in a packaging company.

fire services rushed to the spot to control the blaze and the fire has been brought under control.

Also Read: Rajasthan: Fire breaks out at Refinery-cum-Petrochemical Complex in Balotra

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