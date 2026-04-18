Fire breaks out in hotel at Lal Chowk near Ghanta Ghar in Srinagar

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Srinagar: A fire accident took place in a hotel at Lal Chowk near Ghanta Ghar in Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir today.

Multiple fire services rushed to the spot to control the blaze. But fire operations to cool everything down is still underway.

Following the incident, According to Ani reports, Fire officer Muzaffar Ali Bhat says, “We received information about the fire at 7:15 AM. After that, our vehicles reached the spot… Now the fire has almost been controlled, and a bit of cooling operation is underway… No one was injured. We found 15 commercial gas cylinders on the roof; it’s not yet known why they were taken there… Everyone is safe.”

No casualties took place during the fire incident.

At the roof of the hotel, around 15 commercial cylinders were found and the reason behind it is yet to be known.

Investigation into this matter is underway.

Watch the video here:

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#WATCH | Srinagar, J&K: Fire breaks out in a hotel at Lal Chowk near Ghanta Ghar. Multiple fire tenders rushed to the spot. Further details awaited. pic.twitter.com/Y3UKcmPzFw — ANI (@ANI) April 18, 2026

#WATCH | Srinagar, J&K: Fire officer Muzaffar Ali Bhat says, “We received information about the fire at 7:15 AM. After that, our vehicles reached the spot… Now the fire has almost been controlled, and a bit of cooling operation is underway… No one was injured. We found 15… https://t.co/feImo4E5Ri pic.twitter.com/2aNRRk6dFe — ANI (@ANI) April 18, 2026

Another such fire accident came to light that took place in in a shoe manufacturing company in Delhi yesterday.

As per ANI reports, the location where the fire broke out is in A Block of Narela Industrial Area in a shoe manufacturing company situated in Outer Delhi.

Multiple fire engines are present at the spot to bring the blaze under control.

Also Read: Fire Breaks Out In Shoe Manufacturing Company In Delhi