Fire breaks out in Delhi’s Rangpuri warehouse, no casualties reported

Delhi: A fire erupted at a warehouse in Delhi’s Rangpuri area, destroying goods worth crores, but fortunately, no casualties have been reported. ANI informed about this in an X post.

The Delhi Fire Services received the emergency call at 10:10 am and promptly dispatched nine fire tenders to control the blaze.

The fire department is investigating the cause of the incident.

This incident has raised concerns about fire safety in Delhi’s industrial and residential clusters, emphasizing the need for stricter enforcement of safety regulations.