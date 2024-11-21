Fire breaks out in crop residue mounds in Haryana

New Delhi: Fire broke out in crop residue mounds in Haryana on Thursday evening. The incident took place in Firozpur village Sivan block of Kaithal. ANI informed about this in an X post today.

As per reports, the fire broke out in two mounds of crop residue kept in Firozpur village. However, after getting information the fire services department officers reached the spot.

As per a Fire department official, the villagers have reported the cause of the fire as an electric short circuit.