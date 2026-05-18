Fire breaks out in coach of Sasaram-Patna Passenger train in Bihar, no casualties reported

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Patna: A fire incident took place in a coach of Sasaram-Patna Passenger train at Sasaram Railway Station in Bihar, fire was brought into control today morning.

The train is identified as a patna bound train. After the initial inquiry, it is being learned that the fire accident took place due to a suspected short-circuit.

The incident took place when the train was at the platform early this morning at around 6 AM.

Following the incident, the fire fighters were called and they brought the blaze under control.

The blaze caused panic among the passengers on the platform. No casualties were reported during the incident.

As per reports, the train is under inspection after that procedure is underway to de-attach the affected train coaches and also inform the passengers regarding the schedule.

This train fire accident comes a day after a coach of Rajdhani Express in Madhya Pradesh fire during the morning time.

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The train is reportedly said to be Thiruvananthapuram–Hazrat Nizamuddin Rajdhani Express between Luni Richha (LNR) and Vikramgarh Alot (VMA) stations and the train number was 12431.

As per reports, all the passengers were safely deboarded from the train after the fire broke out. Neither the staffs nor the passengers faced any injuries.

After the fire broke out, the staff also separated the coach from the rest of the train which was in the influence of the fire. The fire services, state administration, and railway authorities were informed about the incident.

As per ANI reports, three fire brigade units, ambulances, and civil administration rushed to the spot. Fire was brought under control.

This incident had caused some regulation of trains in both directions, affecting approximately 5 to 6 trains.

Watch the video here:

#WATCH | Sasaram, Bihar: Fire broke out in a coach of the Sasaram-Patna Passenger train. Firefighters have brought the fire under control. No casualties were reported pic.twitter.com/dUpxSUkG1R — ANI (@ANI) May 18, 2026



Also Read: Fire Breaks Out In Coach Of Rajdhani Express In Madhya Pradesh