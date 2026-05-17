Fire breaks out in coach of Rajdhani Express in Madhya Pradesh

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Bhopal: A fire incident took place in a coach of Rajdhani Express in Madhya Pradesh today morning.

The train is reportedly said to be Thiruvananthapuram–Hazrat Nizamuddin Rajdhani Express between Luni Richha (LNR) and Vikramgarh Alot (VMA) stations and the train number was 12431.

The incident took place at around 5.30 AM, when the railway staff noticed the fire they promptly evacuated all passenger of the coach.

As per reports, all the passengers were safely deboarded from the train after the fire broke out. Neither the staffs nor the passengers faced any injuries.

After the fire broke out, the staff also separated the coach from the rest of the train which was in the influence of the fire. The fire services, state administration, and railway authorities were informed about the incident.

As per ANI reports, three fire brigade units, ambulances, and civil administration rushed to the spot. Fire was brought under control.

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Arrangements are being made in replacement of the affected coach and railway officials had also arrived at the spot.

This incident has caused some regulation of trains in both directions, affecting approximately 5 to 6 trains.

Senior Divisional Commercial Manager Saurabh Jain says, “This morning at 5.15 AM, a fire incident was reported in Train No. 12431, the Rajdhani Express travelling from Thiruvananthapuram to Nizamuddin, specifically in the rear SLR and B1 coach of the Kota division. Upon noticing the fire, railway staff promptly evacuated all passengers, separated the affected coach from the rest of the train, and informed the fire brigade, state administration, and railway authorities. Immediate action ensured the safety of all passengers. The fire has been almost completely controlled. Three fire brigade units, ambulances, and civil administration are on-site, working collaboratively. Railway officials have arrived, and additional coaches are being arranged from Kota. The remaining portion of the train is expected to depart within 30 to 45 minutes, after which track restoration will begin. This incident has caused some regulation of trains in both directions, affecting approximately 5 to 6 trains… Passengers are advised to contact the railway website or helpline at 139 for any information…”

Watch the video here:

#WATCH | Madhya Pradesh | Fire breaks out in B-1 coach (near SLR end) of Train No. 12431 Thiruvananthapuram–Hazrat Nizamuddin Rajdhani Express between Luni Richha (LNR) and Vikramgarh Alot (VMA) stations. All passengers of the affected coach were safely deboarded and no injury or… https://t.co/S0JK2JT9xw pic.twitter.com/6n7gVqAXOj — ANI (@ANI) May 17, 2026