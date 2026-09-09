Fire breaks out in building at textile market in Surat, fire under control

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Surat: A fire incident took place on the top floor of a building in the textile market in Surat, Gujarat at 12.50 AM today night, fire was brought under control in 6 hours.

Following the fire incident, fire department recieved a call regarding this matter at around 12.50 AM, the speaker said that a building’s top floor has caught fire at the textile market in Surat.

To bring the fire under control, fire brigade vehicles were called from all fire stations and also the machines as the building had multiple floors, as per ANI reports.

The fire fighting operation was ongoing from 6 hours and is till underway as the team is inside the building and trying to bring everything to normal. The fire is currently under control, the Deputy Commissioner of Surat Municipal Corporation, Dharmesh Mistri said.

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Deputy Commissioner of Surat Municipal Corporation, Dharmesh Mistri, says, “The textile market is located here… Business takes place from here. The Fire Department received a call around 12.50 at night that there was a fire on the top floor. Vehicles were called from all fire stations. Machines were brought according to the floor. With their help, efforts to extinguish the fire have been going on for 6 hours…. Our team is also inside trying to put out the fire. Tankers have been brought for water. The fire is currently under control.”

Watch the video here:

#WATCH | Gujarat | Fire broke out in a building in the textile market in Surat at 12.50 am. Fire trucks are present at the scene. Deputy Commissioner of Surat Municipal Corporation, Dharmesh Mistri, says, “The textile market is located here… Business takes place from here. The… pic.twitter.com/q6eRih1O3i — ANI (@ANI) September 9, 2026

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