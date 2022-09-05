Fire breaks out in building near Chandni Chowk metro station in Delhi

Delhi: A fire broke out in a building near Chandni Chowk metro station in Delhi on Sunday night. There were no reports of any injuries or casualties in the fire incident. At least 15 fire tenders have reached the spot to put out the flames.

According to reports, the fire department was informed about the incident around 10.40 pm. The fire fighting operation is underway, said reports.

Over 100 fire officers are deployed here along with 35 fire tenders and the fire has been controlled. However, cooling op is being done from outside as a part of the building has fallen.

No casualty was reported, it’ll take time to douse off the fire completely, said Sanjay Tomar, Dy Chief Fire Officer.

The cause of the fire was yet to be known.

Earlier on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday, a wedding pandal was caught on fire in west Delhi’s Rajouri Garden area. No one was hurt due to the fire.

Atul Garg, Director of Delhi Fire Service, said that 23 fire tenders were rushed to the site and the blaze was brought under control in two hours.

The officer said the wedding pandal that caught fire was about 5,000 square yards in size. In this incident, a car was also burned.