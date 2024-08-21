Fire breaks out in Andhra after man throws lit matchstick on spilt petrol, watch

Fire broke out in Andhra Pradesh on Wednesday after a man threw a lit matchstick on the roadside where petrol was spilt. The incident took place near the old bus stand near Kalyanadurgam town in Anantapur district of AP at about 11.30 am. The CCTV footage of the happening has gone viral on social media.

As we can see in the video a man is standing in front of a shop by the side of the road. Another man is also standing by his side and they are having some talks. After some time the first man takes out a beedi and lights it with the help of a matchstick. After lighting the beedi he then throws the lit matchstick on the road. However, there was spilt petrol at the spot where he threw the matchstick and so a fire broke out. The fire within no time caught a two wheeler that had been parked nearby. A man immediately pulled it to the middle of the road an doused the fire to save the vehicle from getting burnt. Also, others were trying to douse the fire.

Posted by an user named Sudhakar Udumula at about 2 pm today the post has so far earned more than 30k views.

“…A potential disaster unfolded in Kalyanadurgam town, Anantapur district. A man purchased five liters of petrol from a station near the old bus stand. While riding his two-wheeler, the petrol can burst, spilling fuel onto the road. Unaware of the danger, another individual lit a beedi and carelessly discarded the matchstick into the pool of petrol. A fire erupted instantly, engulfing nearby roadside shops and vehicles. Local residents acted quickly, using water to douse the flames and prevent further damage,” reads the caption of the post.

