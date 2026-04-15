Fire breaks out in a building in Vadodara of Gujarat

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Ahmedabad: A fire incident took place in a multi-storey commercial building in Gotri area of Vadodara of Gujarat today.

The building is reportedly identified as ISKCON Heights and rapidly spread through the 10-storey premises.

Fire services rushed to the spot and firefighting operation is underway to bring the blaze under control.

No causalities has been reported so far.

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More details are awaited.

Watch the video here:

#WATCH | Gujarat: Fire breaks out in a building in Gotri area of Vadodara. Firefighting operations are underway. More details awaited. pic.twitter.com/amxpzp6mOM — ANI (@ANI) April 15, 2026