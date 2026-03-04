Fire breaks out at shop in Delhi’s Sadar Bazaar; 14 fire tenders rushed to spot

New Delhi: A fire broke out at a shop in the Sadar Bazaar area of Delhi on Wednesday, officials said.

According to the Delhi Fire Services, the fire was reported at around 4:30 pm, following which nearly 14 fire tenders were rushed to the spot to douse the flames.

Further details are awaited.

Earlier on March 2, A fire broke out at a warehouse in the Tikri Netaji Subhash Vihar area of Delhi on morning, prompting a swift response from the fire department.

No casualties were reported.

(Source: ANI)

