Fire breaks out at shop in Delhi’s Sadar Bazaar; 14 fire tenders rushed to spot
A major fire erupted at a shop in Delhi’s Sadar Bazaar, prompting the deployment of 14 fire tenders.
New Delhi: A fire broke out at a shop in the Sadar Bazaar area of Delhi on Wednesday, officials said.
According to the Delhi Fire Services, the fire was reported at around 4:30 pm, following which nearly 14 fire tenders were rushed to the spot to douse the flames.
Further details are awaited.
Earlier on March 2, A fire broke out at a warehouse in the Tikri Netaji Subhash Vihar area of Delhi on morning, prompting a swift response from the fire department.
No casualties were reported.
(Source: ANI)