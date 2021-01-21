Fire breaks out at Serum Institute of India in Pune

Pune: A major fire broke out at Serum Institute of India (SII) in Pune in Maharashtra today. While the exact reason behind the fire is yet to be known, it is suspected that the inferno might have been caused due to a short-circuit.

According to the reports of ANI, the fire broke out at Terminal 1 gate of Serum Institute of India in Pune.  As many as 14 fire tenders are on the spot to douse the blaze.

Meanwhile, employees of the institute are being shifted from the premises of Terminal 1 gate.

It is while to mention here that the Oxford-AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine, Covishied, which is one of the first COVID-19 vaccines in the country, was being prepared by the Serum Institute of India.

More details awaited.

