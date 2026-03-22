Fire breaks out at scrap godown in Banganga area of Indore

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Indore: A fire incident reportedly took place at a scrap godown in Banganga area of Indore today.

The cause of breaking out of fire is not yet determined.

Following the incident, Firefighters rushed to the spot and are putting efforts to normalize the blaze.

As per ANI reports, Fire Brigade Sub-Inspector Shiv Narayan Sharma says, “…This is a scrap godown containing plastic. It was a massive fire, so we called fire vehicles from other stations as well. The situation is under control…Staff quarters are adjacent to the godown. So, we evacuated them and removed their gas cylinders…Fire has been brought under control…4-5 fire vehicles are here. We have also called JCB here with the help of which we will go in and look through things inside.”

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Further investigation into this matter is underway.

Watch the video here:

#WATCH | Madhya Pradesh: Fire broke out in a scrap godown in Banganga area of Indore. Firefighters are present at the spot. Cause of fire is yet to be ascertained. pic.twitter.com/euS4kZe8zT — ANI (@ANI) March 22, 2026

#WATCH | Indore, Madhya Pradesh: Fire Brigade Sub-Inspector Shiv Narayan Sharma says, “…This is a scrap godown containing plastic. It was a massive fire, so we called fire vehicles from other stations as well. The situation is under control…Staff quarters are adjacent to the… pic.twitter.com/kkXg1HYbcR — ANI (@ANI) March 22, 2026



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