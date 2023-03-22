Fire breaks out at restaurant in Delhi’s Khan Market

New Delhi: A fire broke out at a restaurant in Delhi’s Khan Market on Wednesday, a fire department official said.

Director of Delhi Fire Service (DFS) Atul Garg said they received a call at 8.47 a.m. regarding the blaze at the Out Of The Box restaurant and immediately four fire tenders were pressed into service.

“No one was injured and the fire was in the chimney and false ceiling on the first and second floor of the restaurant,” said Garg.

The blaze has been doused.