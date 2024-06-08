Fire breaks out at restaurant in Delhi

Nation
Fire breaks out in restaurant
New Delhi: A massive fire reportedly broke out at a restaurant in Delhi on Saturday. The incident took place in Shaheen Bagh area. It was informed in an X post by ANI.

According to Delhi Fire Service, the fire first started in the electrical wires after which it spread to the restaurant.

Reportedly, as many as seven fire engines are on the spot and the work of extinguishing the fire is underway. Later, another 11 fire engines were sent. Hence, a total of 18 fire engines were engaged to douse the fire.

So far no casualty has been reported as per Delhi Fire Service.

Further details awaited.

