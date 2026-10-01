Fire breaks out at Ghaziabad factory, no casualties reported

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Ghaziabad: A fire broke out at the Avinics Design Concepts factory in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh, on Thursday morning, prompting an emergency response from the fire department.

Fire tenders were rushed to the site after authorities received information about the blaze. Firefighters launched an operation to control the flames and prevent them from spreading further.

According to the initial report, no casualties have been reported in the incident so far. The extent of property damage and the cause of the fire were not immediately known.

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The incident comes amid a series of recent fire incidents in Ghaziabad. On September 25, a major blaze erupted at a recycling facility behind Silver City Mall, where mobile batteries, cells, and other combustible materials were stored.

Firefighters used mechanical foam to control the fire, and no casualties were reported.

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