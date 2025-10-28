Fire breaks out at customs room in Andhra Pradesh’s Gannavaram Airport

Advertisement

Vijayawada: A massive fire engulfed the Customs officials’ room at Gannavaram International Airport in Andhra Pradesh’s Vijayawada, damaging equipment and luggage stored in the Customs section, officials said.

According to airport authorities, the incident occurred in the Customs officials’ room, where flames suddenly erupted. The fire reportedly originated in the immigration section before spreading to nearby areas of the Customs office.

Software equipment, a split air conditioner in the immigration room, and luggage bags belonging to Customs officials were gutted in the blaze.

Advertisement

Airport fire personnel immediately rushed to the scene and brought the fire under control, preventing a major mishap, officials said.

The exact cause of fire is yet to be ascertained.