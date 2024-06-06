Fire breaks out at Chemical godown in Thane

By Himanshu
Fire breaks out at Chemical godown
Mumbai: Fire broke out at a chemical factory godown in Thane in Maharashtra on Thursday. The go-down is situated on the Mankoli Road in Bhiwandi.

As per reports, following the fire breaking out fire brigade was sent to the spot to douse the fire. The chemical drums were burning. The fire service personnel were facing difficulties. There was also shortage of water.

Anjur Phata Station Incharge, Shailesh Shinde says, “…The fire broke out at a chemical godown and the chemical drums are bursting continuously. So we are facing difficulties in dousing the fire. We are also having a shortage of water. There has been no casualty reported till now,” reported ANI.

