Fire breaks out at chemical factory in Surat

It is being reportedly said that 10 fire engines have arrived to bring back the fire situation to normal.

fire at chemical factory in surat
Photo: ANI/X

Surat: A fire incident has been reported at a chemical factory in Sachin GIDC area, Surat today.

As per ANI reports, 10 fire engines have arrived to bring back the fire situation under control. Efforts are being made to minimize the blaze of the affected area.

Further information related to the incident is yet to be known.

Watch the video here:

