Fire breaks out at chemical factory in Surat

Surat: A fire incident has been reported at a chemical factory in Sachin GIDC area, Surat today.

As per ANI reports, 10 fire engines have arrived to bring back the fire situation under control. Efforts are being made to minimize the blaze of the affected area.

Further information related to the incident is yet to be known.

Watch the video here:

#WATCH | Gujarat | Fire breaks out at a chemicals factory in Surat’s Sachin GIDC area. More than 10 fire engines have arrived to extinguish the blaze. Efforts are underway to bring the fire under control. pic.twitter.com/BkMA2BDIpZ — ANI (@ANI) March 11, 2026

