Fire Breaks Out At Chemical Factory In Gujarat

Ahemdabad: A massive fire broke out a chemical factory in Vapi city of Valsad district, Gujarat on Saturday afternoon.

According to reports, more than 8 fire tenders have reached the spot to douse the flames.

In visuals, a long plume of black smoke is seen rising from the chemical plant.

#Gujarat: Fire breaks out at a chemical factory in Vapi, Valsad. More than 8 fire tenders are at the spot. More details awaited.(ANI) pic.twitter.com/PbAqu8y3Kp — Kalinga TV (@Kalingatv) August 8, 2020

No reports of casualty or damage of property has been reported from the incident yet.