Fire Breaks Out At Chemical Factory In Gujarat

By KalingaTV Bureau

Ahemdabad: A massive fire broke out a chemical factory in Vapi city of Valsad district, Gujarat  on Saturday afternoon.

According to reports, more than 8 fire tenders have reached the spot to douse the flames.

In visuals, a long plume of black smoke is seen rising from  the chemical plant.

No reports of casualty or damage of property has been reported from the incident yet.

 

