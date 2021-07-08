Fire breaks out at CBI office in Delhi

New Delhi: A fire broke out at the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) office in Delhi on Thursday afternoon.

Reportedly, the emergency call was received around 1.35 am.

On getting the information, as many as five fire tenders rushed to the spot and brought the flames under control.

The cause of the fire has not yet been ascertained. As of now, no casualty has been reported.

Till the last reports came in, the rescue operation was underway.

Fire breaks out at CBI headquarters in New Delhi, rescue operations underway pic.twitter.com/VRqVj1r0Fn — Shivam Jhade 🇮🇳 (@jhade_shivam) July 8, 2021

Update:

Smoke emanating was due to a short circuit in the generator in the CBI building. The functioning of the office will be restored in some time, said CBI officer.