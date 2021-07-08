Fire breaks out at CBI office in Delhi

By WCE 7
delhi cbi fire
Image Credit: Daily Mail

New Delhi: A fire broke out at the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) office in Delhi on Thursday afternoon.

Reportedly, the emergency call was received around 1.35 am.

On getting the information, as many as five fire tenders rushed to the spot and brought the flames under control.

The cause of the fire has not yet been ascertained. As of now, no casualty has been reported.

Till the last reports came in, the rescue operation was underway.

Update:

Smoke emanating was due to a short circuit in the generator in the CBI building. The functioning of the office will be restored in some time, said CBI officer.

