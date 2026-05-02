Fire breaks out at CA office in the Hazratganj area of Lucknow

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Lucknow: A fire incident took place at a CA office in the Hazratganj area near La Plus building in Lucknow today. Two rooms on first floor of the building had caught fire.

It is being reportedly said that two fire services vehicle were dispatched at the location to control the blaze.

The reason behind the fire accident is probably said to be due to electric circuit. The real cause is yet to be known.

As per reports, no casualties were reported. Only the property was damaged along with computers and other equipment present in the office.

Food Safety Officer (FSO) Ram Kumar Rawat says, “The control room of the Fire Service received information that a fire broke out in an office near La Plus building.”

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“We reached the spot with two fire tenders upon receiving the information and saw that two rooms on the first floor of a CA office had caught fire…”

“The reason can be a possible electric circuit. There were no injuries, but significant damage was done to the office’s computers and other equipment.”

Watch the video here:

#WATCH | Lucknow | Fire breaks out at a CA office in the Hazratganj area. Fire tenders are present at the spot pic.twitter.com/To1fWe0RwR — ANI (@ANI) May 2, 2026

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